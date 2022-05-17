VfB Stuttgart left-back Borna Sosa is on Chelsea's list to replace Marcos Alonso if the Spaniard joins Barcelona in the summer, according to report in Germany.

The Spaniard could be prepared to end his six-year spell at Stamford Bridge in order return to his native country.

As per Christian Falk, if Barcelona sign Alonso, Chelsea have Sosa on their 'transfer list'.

Recent reports have stated that Barceloa are 'very optimistic' about signing the Spaniard, which would leave Chelsea with a gap in their current squad.

Ben Chilwell has been injured for the majority of the season and is not set to be match fit until the beginning of next season.

Emerson Palmieri is set for a return to Stamford Bridge in the summer but could be moved on on a permanent deal after his loan spell at Lyon.

Chelsea previously discussed the possibility to bring Sosa to the club in Janaury after Chilwell's injury but decided against making a mid-season move.

After links with Lucas Digne, Theo Hernandez and Sergiño Dest, as well as an attempted loan recall for Emerson Palmieri, all fell through, the Blues weren't able to land any new players.

Further articles stated that Chelsea will continue to pursue their interest in Sosa as their scouts have been watching him all season.

However, the Blues could face competition from Bayern Munich and Manchester United in their pursuit for the defender.

It remains to be seen as to whether Sosa will make the move to Chelsea in the summer, with the 24-year-old impressing in the Bundesliga.

