Report: Borrusia Dortmund 'Unaware' of Erling Haaland Swap Deal Amid Tammy Abraham And Callum Hudson-Odoi Links

Borussia Dortmund have not received a formal approach from Chelsea over the inclusion of Tammy Abraham or Callum Hudson-Odoi as part of a bumper offer for Erling Haaland, according to reports.

Chelsea wish to offer Abraham as part of a package deal for Haaland, with the Englishman out of favour at Stamford Bridge and keen to seal an exit this summer with just two years left on his contract.

Despite Dortmund insistent on keeping hold of their talisman, Chelsea are ready to test the German side's resolve by including Abraham in a blockbuster deal for one of Europe's best and most lethal finishers.

According to previous reports, Callum Hudson-Odoi, who was heavily linked with a switch to Bayern Munich a few years back, has also been mooted as makeweight as Chelsea look for alternative approaches to land Haaland this summer.

Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA

According to BILD Sport's Sven Westerschulze, Dortmund are 'unaware' of Chelsea' attempts to include either of the English duo as makeweight in their pursuit of Haaland.

Clubs vesting interest in Abraham, such as Aston Villa, West Ham and Arsenal, have been told that the club are trying to strike a deal with Dortmund that would see the 23-year-old head the other way.

However, it was mentioned earlier on Friday that there is 'no possibility' of the German giants agreeing to Chelsea's offer to include their academy graduate in a player-plus-cash deal for their star striker.

Chelsea have been chasing Haaland's signature for months and after securing Champions League glory, Blues boss Thomas Tuchel is keen to bolster in search of domestic glory next term.

The likes of Real Madrid, Manchester United and Manchester City have all been keeping tabs on the forward, whose current contract at the Signal Iduna Park has a release clause worth €75 million that will become active in 2022.

The 20-year-old is one of the hottest prospects in world football, and is reportedly on top of Tuchel's wishlist ahead of the 2021/22 campaign.

(Photo by ddp images/Sipa USA)

What Thomas Tuchel has said on summer acquisitions

“Two or three (signings) could be very, very good. It’s a constant thing to never deny change; that you always bring new energy, new guys who question the old beliefs, who challenge everybody in the training and in matches, so I think it’s a good thing.

"We don’t need another seven and another complete turnover because it’s also our job to keep on improving, because we have still a young squad and it’s not about stealing from them the chance to prove it again, that they are capable of growing and evolving. But we have some ideas, of course, to make the group stronger, and I think this can always be a positive thing to challenge all of us."

