Report: Borussia Dortmund Cannot Afford Timo Werner's Wages Amid Chelsea Rumours

Borussia Dortmund cannot afford the wages of Chelsea striker Timo Werner amid transfer interest, according to reports.

The 26-year-old has struggled for first team football at Stamford Bridge this season and could be heading for an exit.

However, as per Sky Sport Germany, Borussia Dortmund cannot afford his wages., making a deal to return to the Bundesliga unlikely.

imago1010234892h

The report states that there have been no talks between the parties as it is not known whether Werner 'would like a change at all'.

The media outlet continue to write: "Chelsea does not have to give up Werner, but is willing to talk if someone puts the coal down."

However, Dortmund 'cannot afford the salary of around 15 million euros alone'.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

imago1010082576h

Last summer it was reported that Werner was a target for the German side as they put him on a shortlist of players they may look to sigh should Erling Haaland depart.

And they were thought to have re-visited the potential transfer this season despite no negotiations taking palce as of yet.

Werner was also linked with Atletico Madrid, Bayern Munich and Newcastle United but opted to stay at Chelsea this season.

Speaking previously on his future, Werner discussed his desire for regular football.

“I don’t know anything about the deadline," he said over his future. "Of course, I can’t be satisfied if I don’t play. Of course, I want to be a regular in a big team.

“But I’m not saying that if I don’t start 10 or 15 games before Christmas, I really want to leave. Things happen relatively quickly in football. I have to look at the bigger picture to make my decision.”

