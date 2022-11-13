Report: Borussia Dortmund CEO Speaks On Jude Bellingham Amid Chelsea Interest
Jude Bellingham is a man that has not shortage of interest from the top clubs in the world, and the Dortmund CEO has admitted that they cannot compete with the top clubs financially.
Dortmund know that once the bids start to fly, it will ultimately be a decision of whether Bellingham wants to leave the club or not. Reports have suggested that is something he is certainly open to.
Chelsea have interest in Bellingham, and will certainly be at the table when it's time.
As reported by Fabrizio Romano, Borussia Dortmund CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke has been speaking about the future of Jude Bellingham at the club, and suggested that if the player wants to leave, he should just tell the club.
“After Qatar, we’ll have a discussion about what Jude actually wants. He should just tell us whether he wants to stay or leave”.
“If the really big clubs are involved, then we can’t afford to have a fight financially”.
When the bids come in for Bellingham, Dortmund are aware they do not have the means to fight with them financially. If the player wants to stay, the amount of money being offered does not matter, but if he does, he will certainly leave.
Chelsea will be there, and will be fighting for a midfield signing they believe can transform their midfield. It will be one to watch out for.
