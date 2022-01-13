Skip to main content
Report: Borussia Dortmund Considering Making Summer Transfer Swoop for Andreas Christensen

Bundesliga side Borussia Dortmund are considering making an end of season approach for Chelsea centre-back Andreas Christensen, according to reports.

The Danish defender is out of contract at Stamford Bridge in the summer of 2022 and is free to talk with other clubs from now onwards.

Despite being linked with several European clubs, Christensen is reportedly expected to sign a contract renewal at Thomas Tuchel's side.

imago1009014428h

As reported by Patrick Berger, Borussia Dortmund are showing an interest in signing Blues defender Andreas Christensen as a free agent at the end of the season.

The report also goes on to state that the Danish defender signing a contract extension with Chelsea is unlikely as several other clubs are also interested.

Read More

Earlier reports had suggested, however, that Christensen's top priority was to sign a contract renewal that would see him remain in west London.

Barcelona, who are currently looking to reinforce their defence to bolster their hopes of doing well in this season's La Liga, are another club that have been linked with the 25-year-old.

imago1008453095h

Chelsea currently face a defensive contract nightmare with the likes of Antonio Rudiger and Cesar Azpilicueta both also out of contract at the end of the season as well.

Thiago Silva recently signed another one season contract extension that will see him stay until summer 2023.

As a replacement, Chelsea have been strongly linked with Sevilla centre-back Jules Kounde, who they hope will strengthen their defensive structure should any of the three centre-backs leave.

