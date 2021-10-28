Report: Borussia Dortmund Contact Chelsea Regarding Futures of Werner, Pulisic & Hudson-Odoi

Borussia Dortmund have made contact with Chelsea over the futures of Christian Pulisic, Timo Werner and Callum Hudson-Odoi.

All three have had their ups and downs at Stamford Bridge, and they have all been speculated with a move away from the club.

Werner, 25, only arrived last summer from RB Leipzig but has had a difficult time since joining last summer. Hudson-Odoi has been in and out of the side under Thomas Tuchel but in recent games has been given more of a chance, flourishing in those games too. While Pulisic has been sidelined with injury since the start of September as his frustrations in west London continue.

Chelsea blocked a loan move from Dortmund in the summer for Hudson-Odoi, however it appears they are continuing their interest in the Blues winger.

Pulisic was a former Dortmund player and left the German side to join Chelsea in 2019.

It is now being reported by TEAMTalk that Dortmund are 'in contact' with the European champions over the trio.

They have asked Chelsea to 'keep them informed about their availability going forward'.

Hudson-Odoi's move was blocked by Tuchel and the Blues in the summer, with the Blues boss explaining his decision last month.

"We have spoken. It was a very easy decision for me to make on the last day of the transfer period. We cannot let a player who is in the 18, 19 man squad leave.

"He is able to play as a right wing-back, a left wing-back in the two number ten positions. He knows the group, we know him very well. There was no chance to say yes on the last day.

"For him personally, it may have been a good opportunity but for us and our targets that we want to achieve, it was simply impossible. It was an easy one for me actually.

"Callum has to overcome the gap between training and games. I see a stronger Callum every day in training and he needs to overcome this gap and show this kind of determination that he shows in training.

"If he gets minutes, it’s never a gift. Nobody gets gifts because we take maybe hard decisions like for Callum not to let him go (on loan)."

