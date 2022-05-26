Borussia Dortmund have cooled their interest in Chelsea striker Timo Werner this summer.

Werner, 26, returned 11 goals and six assists during the 2021/22 campaign, completing his second full season at Stamford Bridge since arriving from RB Leipzig in the summer of 2020.

But the Germany international's future remains uncertain amid links with a return to his homeland. Dortmund have shown previous in the striker.

IMAGO / PA Images

He is currently on £275,000-a-week after arriving for £47.5 million, and his future could be looked at this summer once Thomas Tuchel assesses his attacking line.

But with the costs involved, Werner has one less suitor after Goal reported Dortmund have appeared to have gone cold over the Chelsea forward.

Chelsea are considering the futures of Werner, Hakim Ziyech and Christian Pulisic, per reports, and should bids arrive they will be considered.

IMAGO / Uk Sports Pics Ltd

Tuchel has already hinted he may look into the transfer market for a new attacker after giving an honest assessment of his forwards this season.

"If we stick to the group then we will try to solve it with these players," Tuchel admitted the Chelsea head coach on his front line. "Is it necessary to bring more offensive players around the box to create more distractions, to create more space for each other? We will ask that question.

"Can we do better in the structure? Can we push the players more? Did we rotate too much? Let’s see.

“There are a lot of options. The numbers we produce from our offensive players don’t allow us to over-perform and we need over-performance if we want to be nearer to the top two teams.

IMAGO / PA Images

"I am not pointing fingers, I am not blaming anybody, but we need over-performance from everybody. It’s not over-performance if we have only single figures in scoring and assisting.”

According to the Guardian, Christopher Nkunku, Jonathan David, Darwin Núñez and Ousmane Dembele are all potential options for the Blues this summer, while Manchester City forward Raheem Sterling is also being monitored.

