Report: Borussia Dortmund expect Jadon Sancho to seal summer switch to Manchester United or Chelsea

Borussia Dortmund star Jadon Sancho is expected to complete a move to the Premier League in the summer, with Manchester United and Chelsea emerging as likely destinations for the winger.

Sancho, 20, was heavily linked with a switch to United last summer, but a move failed to materialise as the Red Devils failed to match the German outfit's £108 million [€123 million] valuation of the 20-year-old, owing to the financial restraints of the COVID-19 pandemic.

As reported recently by SportBILD [via Mirror], Dortmund have been forced to reconsider their asking price for the England international as they stare at losses worth £66 million [€75 million] and could be willing to let Sancho leave in the summer should a club match their £88 million [€100 million] valuation of the winger.

It has now emerged that Dortmund expect Sancho to leave for Chelsea or Manchester United this summer, as per SPORT1 [via Stefan Bienkowski].

Sancho was top of United's wish-list last summer but despite negotiations stretching for months, they had a late £93 million [€106 million] bid rejected by the German giants.

Dortmund were under no pressure to sell one of their most priced assets at the time, certainly not for a fee less than his valuation and they stood their ground by keeping hold of the native Londoner.

Sancho signed for Dortmund in the summer of 2017 after being deemed surplus to requirements at Manchester City following his rise through the ranks at the club's academy.

He has since then lit up the Bundesliga with his blistering pace and trickery down the wing, and he is in the running to feature in England's starting XI in the European Championships this summer.

This season however, Sancho hasn't been able to hit the heights of the previous two campaigns, bagging just three goals and nine assists in the Bundesliga so far this season.

United's interest in signing Sancho has since cooled with their signing for promising youngster Amad Diallo, which has boosted their options on the right-wing.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side could renew their interest in Sancho in the summer with Dortmund lowering their asking price for their forward.

However, they'll need to fend off interest from Chelsea, who are bidding to re-enter the market this summer in the hunt of world-class talent to build a title-winning squad under Thomas Tuchel.

