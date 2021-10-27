    • October 27, 2021
    Report: Borussia Dortmund Keeping Tabs on Chelsea Winger Christian Pulisic

    Borussia Dortmund are monitoring Chelsea winger Christian Pulisic, according to reports.

    The 23-year-old completed his £57.6 million transfer to Stamford Bridge from Dortmund back in the summer of 2019.

    Pulisic made 127 appearances for the German side during his time at the club, scoring 19 goals and assisting 26 times before joining the Blues.

    It's been a rocky journey at Chelsea. The American flourished post-lockdown in 2020 as he fired the Blues to Champions League qualification. Since then, he has shown glimpses of his old form, but injury setbacks have hit the American hard. 

    There had been previous speculation over his future at the club, but now the American is attracting interest from his former side. 

    As per TEAMTalk, Dortmund have asked Chelsea to be kept informed about his potential availability going forward. 

    They also report that Timo Werner and Callum Hudson-Odoi are of interest too, the latter they went after on loan in the summer but Chelsea blocked a move for the winger

    Pulisic remains sidelined with an ankle injury picked up at the start of September, but is back in individual training at Cobham and will be hoping to be available for selection soon. 

    "He is very impatient, he does everything," said Tuchel on Pulisic wanting to return to action. "We see him suffer in every meeting. He is really suffering, he wants to be on the pitch and help us. Unfortunately, the injury takes it's time."

