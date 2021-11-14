Skip to main content
    • November 14, 2021
    Report: Borussia Dortmund 'In Contact' With Hakim Ziyech Over Janaury Transfer

    Author:

    Borussia Dortmund are in contact with Chelsea midfielder Hakim Ziyech, according to reports in Germany.

    The Moroccan has been linked with a move to the Bundesliga club as they could take him on loan as early as January.

    As per Bild bvia insidefutbol, Dortmund are already in contact with Ziyech's camp.

    imago1007758696h

    The Moroccan has previously been linked with a move away from Chelsea as AC Milan wanted him on loan.

    But now Dortmund have emerged for his signature, looking to bring him in to play on the right hand side of midfield after the sale of Jadon Sancho.

    Ziyech had a fantastic pre-season but a shoulder injury saw the 28-year-old face a lengthy spell on the sidelines and he has struggled since.

    Recently, Ziyech was handed a run of games and bagged the only goal against Malmo as the Blues came out 1-0 victors in Sweden.

    Read More

    imago1007657736h

    However, Thomas Tuchel has reiterated that Ziyech is still and important player for Chelsea.

    He said: "First of all, he fought his way into the team and was in the team at the beginning of the season because of performance. It was so obvious in pre-season that he had to be on the pitch. To start from there, he was on the pitch.

    "We were looking for the spot whilst he was out, other guys performed and came in and performed straight. He is one of our players. We will never lose trust or patience with him, he will stay an important player I am sure."

    So, it remains to be seen as to what the future holds.

