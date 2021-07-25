Report: Dortmund Insist Chelsea Yet to Make Erling Haaland Offer

Borussia Dortmund are insisting Chelsea haven't made an offer yet for striker Erling Haaland, according to reports.

Thomas Tuchel's side have returned to pre-season training, as have Dortmund, and their Premier League season begins in less than three weeks time. But as of now, they are yet to make any new signings this summer with outgoings the only business the Blues have done thus far.

Tuchel and Chelsea want a new centre-forward this summer of world-class calibre. Harry Kane and Romelu Lukaku have been linked but Haaland appears to be the main focus.

A deal to bring him to west London this summer will be expensive. His release clause of £68 million only becomes next summer and Dortmund are reluctant to let him leave in the summer window, to keep him for a further year before parting ways in 2022.

The German side are reported to have a £150 million valuation for the 21-year-old but as per Fabrizio Romano, they have yet to receive an official offer from Chelsea.

(Photo by Fabrice Duc/Just Pictures/Sipa USA)

Haaland hasn't agreed personal terms with any club ahead of a possible move.

It is now down to Roman Abramovich to stump up the cash if he really wants to try to land Haaland and make a statement of intent ahead of the 2021/22 season as Chelsea look to challenge for the Premier League title.

Tuchel is in 'no rush' this summer with talks taking place with director Marina Granovskaia and Petr Cech.

"There were some phone calls with Petr (Cech) and Marina (Granovskaia) and also with my assistant in a relaxed way. There’s no need for stress or to rush things. It was a pretty solid holiday."

