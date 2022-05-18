Skip to main content

Report: Borussia Dortmund Interested in Chelsea's Ian Maatsen

Borussia Dortmund are interested in Chelsea defender Ian Maatsen, who is currently on loan at Coventry City, according to reports in Germany.

The defender has impressed in the Championship this season, just missing out on the play-offs with his side.

As per BILD, via SPOX, Dortmund are interested in signing Maatsen in the summer transfer window.

imago1011920890h

The 20-year-old was considered for a recall from his loan by Chelsea in January to provide cover for Marcos Alonso after Ben Chilwell's season-ending injury.

Instead, Chelsea opted to bring Kenedy back to the club and Thomas Tuchel is set to hand him an opportunity to impress.

The Blues believed his development would be aided by completing his spell in the Championship, and the next part of his development could be a loan in the Bundesliga.

Initial negotiations have taken place but Dortmund currently have two left-backs in their squad.

imago1011590547h

Raphael Guerreiro has attracted interest and could be set for a departure, paving the way for Maatsen to get his first European loan.

Swansea City have also enquired about the defender but it is likely that Chelsea would rather Maatsen not spend next season at the same level he was playing at this year.

Marcos Alonso has been heavily linked with a Chelsea departure whilst Ivan Perisic could join the club on a free transfer in the summer as a short-term back-up option to Chilwell, perhaps showing that the Blues are thinking long-term regarding bringing Maatsen into the first team in the coming years.

imago1011948571h
