Report: Borussia Dortmund Interested in Chelsea's Timo Werner Following Erling Haaland Departure

Borussia Dortmund are interested in signing Chelsea forward Timo Werner in the summer transfer window, according to reports.

This comes after Dortmund forward Erling Haaland is set to depart Germany to sign for Manchester City after Pep Guardiola's side matched his release clause.

As per Goal, Borussia Dortmund are interested in Werner, who they have previously been linked with in the past.

It was previously reported that Werner is said to be one of Borussia Dortmund's 'main targets' for the summer transfer window.

However reports earlier in the month have said that Dortmund would not be able to afford Werner's wages, which is believed to be a salary of around €15 million.

It was believed that he was 'very interested' in making a return to the Bundesliga, where he found the best form of his career.

However, these reports circulated during a spell out of the line-up for Werner. Since then, he has found his feet once more and proved to be one of the most dangerous attackers at Thomas Tuchel's disposal.

Also, since the announcement of the upcoming sale of Haaland, Dortmund have already added Karim Adeyemi to their squad for next season.

Adding Werner would see the Bundesliga side have four striking options, perhaps an excess in attack.

It is unclear as to what the future holds for the German but with him currently playing his best football of the season, it is unlikely that he will be dropped any time soon and Tuchel will have to make a decision regarding the future of his attack.

