Report: Borussia Dortmund Make Contract Offer To Chelsea Target Youssoufa Moukoko

IMAGO / Kirchner-Media

Borussia Dortmund have made a final contract offer to Chelsea target Youssoufa Moukoko.

Chelsea are currently favourites to win the race to sign Borussia Dortmund striker Youssoufa Moukoko, but Dortmund are now trying their best to keep the player at the club.

The current lure of a move for Moukoko is the fact that he is available on a free transfer in June. Dortmund up until now had not made any concrete moves to tie him down to a new move, but they now reportedly have.

It will be up to Moukoko what he views as the best move to make next.

Borussia Dortmund will make one final effort for Youssoufa Moukoko.

According to BILD in Germany, Borussia Dortmund have made a final contract offer to Youssoufa Moukoko to try and keep him at the club. If Moukoko declines he will leave for free in June.

Chelsea are in the race for Moukoko quite heavily at the minute, and have done some groundwork on the deal. The Blue's will be hoping Moukoko will decline this new contract offer.

In the new deal according to the report, Moukoko could earn up to €6million and would triple his current salary.

Chelsea are heavily in the race for Youssoufa Moukoko.

The new offer will need to be competitive, as it is likely the likes of Chelsea and Liverpool will be offering a high wage to try and secure the player.

Moukoko is free to negotiate with clubs in January if he does not come to an agreement with Dortmund before then. The German club are finally pushing.

