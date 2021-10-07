    • October 7, 2021
    Report: Borussia Dortmund Make Erling Haaland Offer Amid Chelsea Links

    An offer on the table.
    Author:

    Borussia Dortmund want to offer Chelsea target Erling Haaland 'almost double' his salary to convince him to stay in Germany , according to reports.

    Chelsea were heavily linked with the Norwegian international throughout the summer but the Blues instead decided to sign Romelu Lukaku.

    As per Christian Falk, Dortmund are going to offer the forward a new contract in an attempt to keep him at the club.

    The wonderkid has a release clause of £68 million that becomes active next summer and Dortmund were reluctant to let go of their star man in the summer.

    It would have had to take an astronomical fee for the Blues to land the Norwegian, leading them to choose Lukaku instead.

    The striker's agent Mino Raiola and father Alfie Haaland were aware of 'concrete interest' from Chelsea and the Blues could re-enter the race for the forward next summer, but will face tough competition to sign the 21-year-old.

    Haaland 1

    If Dortmund agree a new contract with Haaland, the release clause could be removed and make any potential deal in the future even more difficult to complete.

    It remains to be seen as to whether Chelsea will go in for Haaland once more as the Blues are stacked in attack.

