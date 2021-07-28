Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search

Report: Borussia Dortmund Reveal Stance on Erling Haaland Sale Amid Chelsea Links

Author:
Publish date:

Borussia Dortmund will sell Erling Haaland this summer if and only if they receive a 'crazy' offer for the forward, according to reports.

Chelsea have made the 20-year-old their top transfer target this summer, as the addition of the Norway international to the star-studded dressing room could seriously strengthen their attacking outlets as they look to build on their Champions League triumph by gunning for domestic glory.

It has been reported recently that the Blues have set aside funds worth €130 million in pursuit of a world-class striker ahead of the new campaign, with Inter Milan star Romelu Lukaku also on the west London side's radar.

Haaland

As per Norwegian ex-footballer Jan Åge Fjørtoft, the Bundesliga side will only sell the former Red Bull Salzburg man if they receive a 'crazy' offer for the marksman.

In a recent interview with German outlet BILD, Sebastian Kehl, who will replace Michael Zorc as Dortmund's sporting director, was asked if Haaland will stay at the club past the summer.

Kehl said: "Yes. In the conversations with Mino Raiola (Haaland's agent) about the (Donyell) Malen transfer, I did not have the feeling that we would have to meet again soon about Erling (Haaland). And we have already emphasized 1000 times that we do not want to sell him."

Haaland slanting

It was previously mentioned that the European champions were tabling a 'big offer' to test Dortmund's resolve to keep hold of their talisman, with reports suggesting that Blues boss Thomas Tuchel has been 'promised' a huge transfer budget by Roman Abramovich ahead of the new campaign.

The likes of Manchester City, Real Madrid and Manchester United have all been keeping tabs on the forward, whose current contract at the Signal Iduna Park has a release clause worth €75 million which will become active next year.

Despite Chelsea's desire to land the young forward this summer, recent reports suggest it is extremely unlikely that Haaland will leave Dortmund ahead of the 2021/22 campaign.

The Leeds-born centre-forward's entourage will take some convincing though, with reports mentioning that Haaland is in 'no hurry' to leave, with his friends and advisers believing that another year in the Bundesliga will help his development.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

Haaland thinking
Transfer News

Report: Borussia Dortmund Reveal Stance on Erling Haaland Sale Amid Chelsea Links

Screenshot 2021-07-28 at 17.42.06
News

Marcus Bettinelli Delighted to Complete 'Dream' Switch to Chelsea

Tammy pre match
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Willing to Listen to Offers for Tammy Abraham Amid Arsenal Interest

DZ
News

'It's Been a Tough Season' - Chelsea Defender Davide Zappacosta Reflects on Loan Spells

8191d21ff1e2cb89a0f707a4f4f1ff7a
Transfer News

Official: Marcus Bettinelli Joins Chelsea on Free Transfer

CL x Zouma
Transfer News

Report: Premier League Clubs Attempted to Hijack Kurt Zouma to Sevilla Deal

Kounde 2
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea's Pursuit of Sevilla Star Jules Koundé 'Progressing Well'

Tuchel confused
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Have 'Plenty Left' to Make Two More Big Signings After Kounde Swap Deal Amid Haaland & Rice Interest