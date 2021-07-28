Report: Borussia Dortmund Reveal Stance on Erling Haaland Sale Amid Chelsea Links

Borussia Dortmund will sell Erling Haaland this summer if and only if they receive a 'crazy' offer for the forward, according to reports.

Chelsea have made the 20-year-old their top transfer target this summer, as the addition of the Norway international to the star-studded dressing room could seriously strengthen their attacking outlets as they look to build on their Champions League triumph by gunning for domestic glory.

It has been reported recently that the Blues have set aside funds worth €130 million in pursuit of a world-class striker ahead of the new campaign, with Inter Milan star Romelu Lukaku also on the west London side's radar.

As per Norwegian ex-footballer Jan Åge Fjørtoft, the Bundesliga side will only sell the former Red Bull Salzburg man if they receive a 'crazy' offer for the marksman.

In a recent interview with German outlet BILD, Sebastian Kehl, who will replace Michael Zorc as Dortmund's sporting director, was asked if Haaland will stay at the club past the summer.

Kehl said: "Yes. In the conversations with Mino Raiola (Haaland's agent) about the (Donyell) Malen transfer, I did not have the feeling that we would have to meet again soon about Erling (Haaland). And we have already emphasized 1000 times that we do not want to sell him."

It was previously mentioned that the European champions were tabling a 'big offer' to test Dortmund's resolve to keep hold of their talisman, with reports suggesting that Blues boss Thomas Tuchel has been 'promised' a huge transfer budget by Roman Abramovich ahead of the new campaign.

The likes of Manchester City, Real Madrid and Manchester United have all been keeping tabs on the forward, whose current contract at the Signal Iduna Park has a release clause worth €75 million which will become active next year.

Despite Chelsea's desire to land the young forward this summer, recent reports suggest it is extremely unlikely that Haaland will leave Dortmund ahead of the 2021/22 campaign.

The Leeds-born centre-forward's entourage will take some convincing though, with reports mentioning that Haaland is in 'no hurry' to leave, with his friends and advisers believing that another year in the Bundesliga will help his development.

