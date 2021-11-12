Skip to main content
    November 12, 2021
    Report: Borussia Dortmund Target Chelsea's Hakim Ziyech in Loan Move

    Hakim Ziyech has become a target for Borussia Dortmund in January as Chelsea could send the Moroccan on loan, according to reports.

    The 28-year-old has struggled for form this season, after impressing in pre-season and could look to move for more frequent game time.

    As per BILD via Sport Witness, Dortmund has emerged as a target for Borussia Dortmund.

    The Moroccan has previously been linked with a move away from Chelsea as AC Milan wanted him on loan.

    But now Dortmund have emerged for his signature, looking to bring him in to play on the right hand side of midfield after the sale of Jadon Sancho.

    However, Thomas Tuchel has reiterated that Ziyech is still and important player for Chelsea.

    He said: "First of all, he fought his way into the team and was in the team at the beginning of the season because of performance. It was so obvious in pre-season that he had to be on the pitch. To start from there, he was on the pitch.

    "We were looking for the spot whilst he was out, other guys performed and came in and performed straight. He is one of our players. We will never lose trust or patience with him, he will stay an important player I am sure."

