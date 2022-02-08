Report: Borussia Dortmund Wanted Chelsea's Andreas Christensen Before Niklas Sule Signing

Borussia Dortmund wanted to sign Chelsea defender Andreas Christensen but did not reach an agreement before opting for Bayern Munich's Niklas Sule, according to reports.

The 25-year-old Danish defender is out of contract at Stamford Bridge at the end of the season.

And as per Fabrizio Romano, Dortumund wanted to sign the player but there was no agreement.

This comes after the German club announced the free transfer of Sule at the end of the season, who Chelsea had previously been linked with.

Chelsea made contact with Sule during the January transfer window regarding a summer move, seeking him as a potential replacement for Christensen at the end of the season.

However, he moved to Dortmund and Christensen's future remains in doubt as things stand.

This comes after reports that the 25-year-old has told the club he wants to seek a new challenge at the end of the season.

Chelsea are frustrated by the Dane as he has refused to sign an extension so far and could be on his way out of the club come June.

Bayern Munich could be an option for Christensen as he could replace Sule in the Bundesliga giants.

Barcelona seem to be a more likely option, however, as Christensen could link up with Xavi in Spain.

As the days go on, it looks increasingly likely that the Dane will depart Stamford Bridge despite spending the majority of his professional career at the club, with two seasons on loan at Borussia Monchengladbach the only period away from London.

