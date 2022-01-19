Skip to main content
Report: Borussia Dortmund Withdraw Interest in Chelsea's Andreas Christensen Due to Wage Demands

Borussia Dortmund have withdrawn their interest in Chelsea defender Andreas Christensen due to his high wage demands, according to reports.

The 25-year-old is out of contract at the end of the season, with his departure looking likely.

However, as per Christian Falk, Borussia Dortmund have withdrawn their interest in the defender due to his salary demands being ‘too high’.

imago1009112726h

This comes following reports that Borussia Dortmund are showing an interest in signing Blues defender Christensen as a free agent at the end of the season.

Earlier reports had suggested, that Christensen's top priority was to sign a contract renewal that would see him remain in west London.

However, more recent reports believe that the Blues man will not extend as he is looking ever more likely to be joinng a top club in europe as he departs Stamford Bridge.

Read More

 The likes of Barcelona, Inter Milan and Bayern Munich all keeping a close eye on the defender after negotiations for Chelsea to keep Christensen at the club have got more challenging.

imago1008894018h

Christensen dropped his father as his agent last month but he wants his son to get a 'renewal premium and also in a single payment’ if he is to stay at Chelsea. 

At the end of November 2021, Thomas Tuchel told Christensen to 'walk the talk' following the longed out contract discussions.

"We are waiting a long time now for confirmation. It’s on Andreas to act how he acts on the pitch off the pitch and walk the talk," Tuchel said.

"He tells us he loves Chelsea, that he wants to stay and be a big part, because he is a big part of a big club. I think he is the perfect fit, he is not done yet here, his career here is not finished."

imago1007672253h
