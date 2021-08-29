Report: Borussia Dortmund Yet to Make Approach for Chelsea Star Callum Hudson-Odoi

Chelsea are yet to receive an official approach from Borussia Dortmund over the possibility of signing Callum Hudson-Odoi on loan, according to reports.

It has been reported recently that Dortmund are considering making a late bid to sign the Englishman on a season-long loan, with the transfer window set to shut on August 31 ahead of the first international break of the 2021/22 campaign.

The 20-year-old has often operated as a right wing-back since Thomas Tuchel's arrival to Stamford Bridge in January, and could benefit from gathering regular first-team minutes under his belt with a loan move elsewhere this term.

As reported by Sky Deutschland via Inside Futbol, Dortmund are yet to initiate contact with the European champions over the chances of signing their academy graduate, who has not featured in the Premier League so far this season.

It has been claimed that there is an element of frustration within Hudson-Odoi's entourage owing to a lack of playing time, despite Tuchel insisting that the youngster remains part of his plans earlier in the summer.

With three two days left before the transfer window closes, Dortmund are set to hold discussions with Chelsea over the possibility of acquiring the London-born star for the rest of the season.

Chelsea will leave Tuchel decide if the Englishman can leave on loan this season, with a decision potentially hinging on whether the west Londoners can secure the arrival of Sevilla's Jules Koundé, who can also be positioned on the right flank.

Should Dortmund strengthen their interest in landing the Cobham graduate on loan, Tuchel will have the final say on whether Hudson-Odoi is indeed surplus to requirements, or if Chelsea could need his services at some points during the season, with the European champions looking to compete on all fronts.

It has recently emerged that the Bundesliga giants are highly interested in adding the talented youngster, who could fill the void left by Jadon Sancho in attack following his move to Manchester United

It was previously reported that Chelsea tried to offer Hudson-Odoi to Dortmund earlier in the summer as part of an exchange deal for Erling Haaland, and it appears that the Chelsea man could still end up playing in Germany this season.

What Tuchel said on Hudson-Odoi ahead of the Liverpool clash

"It’s hard to argue with this opinion that he needs regular game time to improve his personal level. At the same time, it’s not only about letting players go.

“Today we are missing only Christian Pulisic and Kurt Zouma (who has since joined West Ham), for example, so we are already only 17 regular players from last season. So if we want to compete in all competitions, it’s also about numbers.

“In a squad, you need a squad of 20-21 players to compensate for injuries, to compensate for yellow cards or whatever. I have the feeling that Callum decided to fight for his place here.

“He fights for offensive positions and, of course, if you do the mathematics you end up with a lot of guys for the three offensive positions. So it’s a huge challenge for him, but the door is always open to sneak through and to make your way, and it can happen at any time for offensive players. At the moment, there is no loan.”

