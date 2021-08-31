Report: Callum Hudson-Odoi Set to Stay at Chelsea Amid Borussia Dortmund Interest

Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi will not join Borussia Dortmund before the end of the transfer window, according to reports.

The 20-year-old will have to fight for his place at Stamford Bridge this season.

Several reports have confirmed that the winger will remain in London despite Borussia Dortmund's interest.

(Photo by Sipa USA)

Max Bielefeld, Sky Sports' German correspondance broke the news as he stated that Chelsea would not allow him to leave this window, the deal is off the table.

Dharmesh Sheth of Sky Sports continued to report that the winger would remain at Chelsea due to the club not sanctioning a loan move to Germany.

Fabrizio Romano confirmed the news on his Twitch channel as he stated that the winger would be staying in London 'as things stand'.

This news could be as Thomas Tuchel's side could be set to miss out on Jules Kounde this summer.

(Photo by Sipa USA)

It was reported that if the Blues secured Kounde's signature, Hudson-Odoi would be allowed to leave on loan to Dortmund.

The 20-year-old has often operated as a right wing-back since Tuchel's arrival to Stamford Bridge in January, and could benefit from gathering regular first-team minutes under his belt with a loan move elsewhere this term but it appears that he will be staying at Stamford Bridge for now.

Reports tated that Tuchel will have the final say on whether Hudson-Odoi is indeed surplus to requirements

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

The winger is yet to feature in the Premier League this season for Chelsea, who held onto a point against Liverpool after going down to 10-men on the stroke of half-time in their 1-1 draw on Saturday evening.

With time remaining in the transfer window, much can change between now and Tuesday's deadline.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube