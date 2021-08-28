August 28, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search

Report: Borussia Dortmund's Erling Haaland Message to Chelsea After July Approach

A hard deal.
Author:
Publish date:

Chelsea's approach in July for Erling Haaland was immediately rejected by Borussia Dortmund, according to reports.

Thomas Tuchel's side ended up signing Romelu Lukaku who has already proved to be a hit for the Blues since his return to west London this summer, after he netted on his debut for club against Arsenal. 

But all summer, Lukaku wasn't the only forward linked. Chelsea wanted a new number nine and Haaland, as well as Harry Kane, were earmarked as possible options. 

sipa_34665961

It quickly became apparent that a move for Haaland was going to cost a lot of money to lure him away from Borussia Dortmund ahead of his £68 million release clause next summer. 

Dortmund didn't want to sell their star man after losing Jadon Sancho to Manchester United. It has now been revealed what Dortmund told Chelsea when they enquired about the Norwegian at the start of the window.

As per Mario Cortegana of Goal, Chelsea were the first club to make contact regarding Haaland, before Real Madrid followed later. 

sipa_34665751

However, Dortmund were weren't willing to speak to discuss a possible deal insisting he wasn't for sale, nor were they ready to place a price that they'd be ready to let Haaland leave for. 

Chelsea could go in next summer for Haaland but with Lukaku leading the line and already off to a flyer, it has softened the blow seeing the Belgian return back to the club he left in 2014. 

More Chelsea Coverage

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

sipa_34665751
Transfer News

Report: Borussia Dortmund's Erling Haaland Message to Chelsea After July Approach

0_Chelsea-Champions-League
News

Confirmed: Chelsea's Champions League Group H Fixture List - Dates & Times to Face Juventus, Zenit & Malmo

sipa_34676092
News

Report: Cesar Azpilicueta 'in Line' for New Chelsea Contract

sipa_34677172
News

Jurgen Klopp Makes Romelu Lukaku Admission Ahead of Chelsea Clash

sipa_32514733
News

Mason Mount Heaps Praise Upon Chelsea Record Signing Romelu Lukaku

sipa_34675471
News

Alisson Becker on 'Amazing' Romelu Lukaku Ahead of Chelsea Clash

sipa_32514921
News

Mason Mount on 'Unbelievable' Anfield Ahead of Chelsea Clash Against Liverpool

pjimage (4)
News

Jurgen Klopp Confirms Liverpool Team News Ahead of Chelsea Clash