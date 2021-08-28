Report: Borussia Dortmund's Erling Haaland Message to Chelsea After July Approach

Chelsea's approach in July for Erling Haaland was immediately rejected by Borussia Dortmund, according to reports.

Thomas Tuchel's side ended up signing Romelu Lukaku who has already proved to be a hit for the Blues since his return to west London this summer, after he netted on his debut for club against Arsenal.

But all summer, Lukaku wasn't the only forward linked. Chelsea wanted a new number nine and Haaland, as well as Harry Kane, were earmarked as possible options.

Sipa USA

It quickly became apparent that a move for Haaland was going to cost a lot of money to lure him away from Borussia Dortmund ahead of his £68 million release clause next summer.

Dortmund didn't want to sell their star man after losing Jadon Sancho to Manchester United. It has now been revealed what Dortmund told Chelsea when they enquired about the Norwegian at the start of the window.

As per Mario Cortegana of Goal, Chelsea were the first club to make contact regarding Haaland, before Real Madrid followed later.

Sipa USA

However, Dortmund were weren't willing to speak to discuss a possible deal insisting he wasn't for sale, nor were they ready to place a price that they'd be ready to let Haaland leave for.

Chelsea could go in next summer for Haaland but with Lukaku leading the line and already off to a flyer, it has softened the blow seeing the Belgian return back to the club he left in 2014.

