Report :Brazilian Forward Richarlison Picks Chelsea In His Wish-List As He Looks To Depart From Everton

Everton forward Richarlison could reportedly force a move from the Toffees as he sets his eyes on a big money move after fighting to stay in the Premier League.

The Brazilian forward had recently informed the club he wants leave, as he hunts for a move towards the likes of Chelsea, Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain this summer.

Richarlison scoring the second goal in the Mersyside derby  IMAGO

Richarlison,25, Joined Everton from Watford for a fee of £35.28 million back in July 2018 where he was reunited with former Watford manager Marco Silva.He soon became a fan favourite after scoring 13 goals in his first season also bringing his big personality.

In the four seasons he has been at the club, the forward has managed to net 53 goals across all competitions for the Toffees and played an instrumental role in their relegation battle this season.

Richarlison manged to get himself a goal against South Korea last Friday  IMAGO

It has been claimed that Richarlison only has interest in joining the Blues but would also consider a move abroad to the Spanish and French giants.

 Arsenal have been keeping an eye on the Brazilian prior to the transfer window, however according to the sun , Richarlison will try and avoid a move towards the Emirates Stadium and push for the other clubs interested.

Everton have put a price tag of £60-65 million for the Toffees forward for the clubs interested.

Richarlison scored 11 goals in all competitions this season  IMAGO

As well as Richarlison, Chelsea have their eye on various amount of forwards across Europe due to the current situation with current number nine Romelu Lukaku. 

With the likes of Raheem Sterling, Robert Lewandowski, Gabriel Jesus and Lautaro Martinez on the blues radar, the number nine spot will certainly be talented for the Blues next season 

