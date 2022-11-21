Skip to main content
Report: Brazilian Journalist Feels Endrick Will Join Chelsea

IMAGO / Fotoarena

Report: Brazilian Journalist Feels Endrick Will Join Chelsea

A journalist based in Brazil feels Endrick will end up at Chelsea in the next few months.

Chelsea are in the race for Endrick, and will fight whichever club decides to try and sign the player for the signature of the Brazilian wonderkid.

Endrick is currently at Palmeiras, but is one of the most highly rated Brazilian players to come out of the league since Vinicius Junior or even Neymar. He is the youngest player to ever score for his club at 16-years old.

A well respected journalist in Brazil has stated that he feels Endrick will eventually end up at Chelsea.

Endrick

Endrick has been tipped to join Chelsea.

Brazilian journalist Jorge Nicola has recently stated that he feels Endrick will sign for Chelsea. Nicola is well respected inside Brazil as a journalist, and his current feeling is that Chelsea are going to sign Endrick.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Speaking recently, Jorge Nicola had this to say.

"It’s not information, but it’s a feeling. I think he’s going to Chelsea. I think Endrick’s destination will be Chelsea and then if I’m right, you’ll pay for a ticket and dinner there in London, is that it?".

Endrick

Chelsea look to be leading the race for Endrick.

Nothing concrete yet in regards to Endrick, but positive signs if journalists inside Brazil have some feelings he could sign for Chelsea. 

The race is far from over, and there could be even more twists in the tale as clubs become more aggressive in their interest, but at the moment it really seems like Chelsea are the frontrunners in regards to the race for Endrick.

Read More Chelsea Stories

Netherlands
World Cup

2022 FIFA World Cup: Netherlands Beat Senegal 2-0 In Group B

By Dylan McBennett
England
World Cup

2022 FIFA World Cup: Player Ratings England vs Iran

By Dylan McBennett
England
World Cup

2022 FIFA World Cup: England Win 6-2 In Opening Game Against Iran

By Dylan McBennett
World Cup Logo
Match Coverage

2022 FIFA World Cup: Where To Watch: Wales Vs USA

By Luka Foley
Josko Gvardiol
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Maintain Interest In RB Leipzig Defender Josko Gvardiol

By Dylan McBennett
Jordan Pickford
Transfer News

Report: Fabrizio Romano Confirms Chelsea's Interest In Jordan Pickford

By Dylan McBennett
Declan Rice
Transfer News

Report: West Ham Prepared To Listen To Offers For Chelsea Target Declan Rice

By Dylan McBennett
Christopher Nkunku
Transfer News

Report: Christopher Nkunku To Chelsea Will Happen In 2023

By Dylan McBennett