Report: Brighton Exploring Options For A Move For Billy Gilmour

Brighton are currently deciding whether or not to make a move for Chelsea midfielder Billy Gilmour.

Billy Gilmour spent last term out on loan at Norwich in the Premier League. Ultimately, it ended in failure with the team getting relegated.

The Scottish international has not yet played a game for Chelsea this season, despite making a total of 22 appearances for the club from 2019 to 2021.

The Seagulls would ideally like to bring the Scottish international in on a loan deal, however, the rules require a permanent transfer to be completed.

IMAGO / Sportimage

Gilmour was a hot topic last summer when he was part of Scotland's Euro 2020 squad. He was handed his first start for his country against England, where he put in a MOTM display.

Leaving Stamford Bridge could be the only way that the 21-year-old could get game time, so it probably would not be a bad decision at this stage in his career.

According to reports, he has been told he is not part of Thomas Tuchel's plan and therefore, does not have a future in west London.

Gilmour is not the only player to have swapped the Blues for Brighton, with Tariq Lamptey making the move back in 2020. Graham Potter's team play some good possession based football, which could play to the strengths of the central midfielder.

