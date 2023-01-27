Report: Brighton Reject Arsenal's £60million Bid For Chelsea Target Moises Caicedo

Brighton have wasted no time in making it clear they intend to keep Moises Caicedo until the summer at least. They have already rejected Arsenal's £60million bid for the player.

The bid was sent by Arsenal within the last few hours, but it was always way below the valuation Brighton have set for the midfielder.

Brighton do not want to sell Moises Caicedo under any circumstances and maintain their £100million price tag.

Brighton have rejected Arsenal's bid for Moises Caicedo. IMAGO / Pro Shots

According to David Ornstein of the Athletic, Brighton have already rejected Arsenal's £60million bid for Moises Caicedo.

Brighton are making it clear Caicedo is not for sale and intend to keep hold of the player until the summer.

Arsenal's reasoning according to reports for making a bid so low was due to the fact they felt Caicedo should not be valued higher than Aurelien Tchouameni was. That is according to Ben Jacobs.

Chelsea had a bid rejected last week worth £55million, so it was never expected that Arsenal's bid would be accepted considering how low it was.

Arsenal have not given up on the player and the interest remains for now. There could be another bid before the end of the window but it would have to be a lot higher than it is now.

The Brighton midfielder recently changed agents in anticipation for a big move in the future, but the club are making it clear they want that big move to happen in the summer.

