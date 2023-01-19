Skip to main content

Report: Brighton Reject Bid From Chelsea For Moises Caicedo

Brighton have rejected an approach from Chelsea for midfielder Moises Caicedo. They do not want to lose the player in January.

Chelsea have been actively exploring the chances of trying to sign Brighton midfielder Moises Caicedo in January, but it is not an easy deal to do by any means. Brighton have been clear on their desire to keep the player.

Within the Premier League there are not many more strict negotiators than Brighton and that was clear in the summer with the Marc Cucurella deal. 

Chelsea have made a bid lower than the valuation Brighton have put on the player, and it's been rejected.

Moises Caicedo

Brighton have rejected Chelsea's bid for Moises Caicedo.

According to David Ornstein of the Athletic, Brighton have rejected a bid worth around £55million from Chelsea for Moises Caicedo.

The bid was made in writing to Brighton this week from Chelsea but it was rejected straight away. They do not want to lose Caicedo in January and they value the player close to £80million than the £55million Chelsea offered.

Chelsea will now have to decide whether they bid again and rise the offer closer to the £80million Brighton want or look elsewhere for another midfielder.

There have been reports from Paul O'Keefe that Chelsea have agreed an initial loan deal for an unnamed midfielder, but further news on that is unknown at the moment.

Caicedo is unlikely to push for a move and the deal now lies in the hands of whether Chelsea believe he is worth the money or whether they can get a cheaper alternative on the market.

