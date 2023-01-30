Report: Brighton Reject Second Arsenal Bid For Chelsea Target Moises Caicedo

Arsenal launched another bid for Brighton midfielder Moises Caicedo tonight, but it was immediately rejected. They would not entertain a bid that low for the player.

Brighton have made clear they are not currently willing to accept a bid for below £90million, and Arsenal's bid was only £70million. The bid was rejected as soon as it was sent.

It will now be up to Arsenal whether they want to raise the bid in the final days of the window.

Brighton have rejected a second Arsenal bid for Moises Caicedo. IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

According to Fabrizio Romano, Brighton have rejected a second bid for Moises Caicedo from Arsenal. The bid worth £70million was immediately turned down by Brighton.

Caicedo did not play today in his team's 2-1 win over Liverpool in the FA Cup, and has made it clear he intends to leave the club for the Gunner's this window.

Arsenal made the bid tonight but it was turned down as soon as it was sent. Brighton are clear on their stance, the player is not for sale. Negotiations will not be had for under £90million.

It will be hard for Caicedo to be accepted back into the fans after his social media post asking to leave the club, but Brighton will not back down and determined to either keep the player or get the money they want for him.

Chelsea are currently focused on Enzo Fernandez and are not expected to join the race for Moises Caicedo this late in the window.

Arsenal now have 48 hours to decide whether they want to send another bid to Brighton for Caicedo.

Read More Chelsea Stories: