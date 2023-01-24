Skip to main content
Report: Brighton Set £100million Price Tag On Chelsea Target Moises Caicedo

Brighton have now set a price tag of £100million on Moises Caicedo amid interest from Chelsea. They do not want to sell the player in January.

Brighton have upped their price tag for Moises Caicedo amid interest from Chelsea, and are now looking for around £100million for the midfielder.

The Seagulls do not want to lose Caicedo in January and have upped the price tag to try and turn Chelsea off making any move. Brighton would prefer to sell Caicedo in the summer.

Chelsea have Caicedo high up on their list of targets, but £100million is unlikely to be a fee they want to pay.

Brighton now want £100million for Moises Caicedo.

According to Duncan Castles of the Times, Brighton have now set a £100million price tag on Moises Caicedo amid interest from Chelsea.

The message is now clear from Brighton. They do not want to sell the player in January and are not interested in entertaining any offers unless it's a price they cannot refuse.

Brighton's owner Tony Bloom rejected the offer Chelsea sent last week and the club are now adamant they will not sell Moises Caicedo in January.

It will be a blow to Chelsea. Caicedo is one of the priority targets in midfield and with the fact they may miss out on Enzo Fernandez too Chelsea may have to get creative with who they sign in midfield.

£100million is a fee no club in the Premier League is likely to pay. Brighton are now expected to keep Caicedo until the summer, and Manchester United will likely be big players in the race for the Ecuadorian.

