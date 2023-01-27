Report: Brighton Still Refuse To Sell Chelsea Target Moises Caicedo

Moises Caicedo released a statement about an hour or so ago stating that he wishes to leave Brighton and hopes the club accept a record fee for his services.

Arsenal are leading the race at the minute but Chelsea are certainly not out of it and could still make another move for the player themselves.

Despite the statement, Brighton have not changed their stance on Moises Caicedo.

Brighton have not changed their stance on Moises Caicedo. IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

According to Miguel Delaney of the Independent, there has been no change in stance from Brighton regarding Moises Caicedo, The club are still refusing to sell him in January.

Brighton have been clear that if a club does not pay £100million for Caicedo there will be no negotiation happening.

People inside the club are said to be unimpressed with the antics of Caicedo, but are not going to allow it to pressure them into selling him.

Arsenal and Chelsea have both seen their bids rejected. Arsenal's bid was £60million, Chelsea's was £55million. Brighton rejected both and refused to comment further.

Brighton hope to at least keep Caicedo until January but they have been weakened from a negotiation standpoint due to his statement asking to leave.

He has a desire to join Arsenal at the minute according to reports by Sami Mokbel, and that may be due to the fact there's a huge chance to win the Premier League.

Tense times at Brighton, but no change in stance as of yet.

Read More Chelsea Stories: