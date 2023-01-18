Report: Brighton Want Big Money For Chelsea Target Moises Caicedo

Brighton are known to be quite rigid in the market when it comes to the sale of their players, and they do not sell until they feel they have got a fee respectable of what they deem the player to be worth.

This was evident during negotiations with Manchester City when they would not budge on their asking price for Marc Cucurella.

It is expected to be the same for midfielder Moises Caicedo, with Brighton reportedly wanting a big fee for his signature.

Brighton want a big fee for Moises Caicedo in January. IMAGO / PA Images

According to Fabrizio Romano via his YouTube channel, Brighton want a big fee for midfielder Moises Caicedo. The club do not want to sell him mid-season and won't unless they get a fair fee.

A formal bid is expected to go in for Caicedo in the coming days from Chelsea who have huge admiration for the player internally at the club.

Caicedo is seen as a player who can play multiple positions across the midfield and versatility is often one of the most valued qualities by managers.

In terms of the money Brighton are looking for, it is rumoured to be around £80million. Caicedo is now the priority midfield target for Chelsea in January, but they are speaking to other player's if a deal isn't possible.

The bid for Caicedo is thought to be going in this week, and if it is £80million it's unlikely Brighton will be in a position to reject it.

