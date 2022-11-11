Report: Brighton Winger Leandro Trossard Speaks On Chelsea Rumours

Leandro Trossard has been linked to Chelsea a lot in recent weeks since Graham Potter joined Chelsea from Brighton, as fans expected one of him orMoises Caicedo to be signed by Chelsea.

The Belgian winger has been in fine form for Brighton, scoring in games against Manchester City, Liverpool and even Chelsea in the 4-1 defeat Graham Potter's side suffered.

Brighton will be keen to keep the 26-year old, but he has been speaking recently about the rumours linking him to Chelsea.

Leandro Trossard has addressed rumours linking him to Chelsea. IMAGO / PA Images

Speaking to Belgian publication HLN.BE, Leandro Trossard has stated that Chelsea are yet to contact either him or Brighton in regards to a transfer.

"Chelsea have in any case not yet reported. Not with Brighton and not with me. I have to wait and see. I want to finish strong at Brighton and leave for Qatar with that good feeling."

Trossard has yet to shoot down any rumours of him joining Chelsea, and instead welcomed them. The Belgian is quite evidently open to the move, and it will ultimately be up to Chelsea to make one.

Chelsea do have an interest in Leandro Trossard. IMAGO / Cover-Images

There is interest there from Chelsea, as Potter would like to reunite with Trossard, but perhaps they are waiting until closer to the January window to make a move for the player.

A good World Cup may solidify an offer from Chelsea, so Trossard will have to be at his best to entice a move.

Read More Chelsea Stories