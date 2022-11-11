Skip to main content
Report: Brighton Winger Leandro Trossard Speaks On Chelsea Rumours

IMAGO / Cover-Images

Report: Brighton Winger Leandro Trossard Speaks On Chelsea Rumours

Brighton winger Leandro Trossard has addressed the rumours linking him to Chelsea.

Leandro Trossard has been linked to Chelsea a lot in recent weeks since Graham Potter joined Chelsea from Brighton, as fans expected one of him orMoises Caicedo to be signed by Chelsea.

The Belgian winger has been in fine form for Brighton, scoring in games against Manchester City, Liverpool and even Chelsea in the 4-1 defeat Graham Potter's side suffered.

Brighton will be keen to keep the 26-year old, but he has been speaking recently about the rumours linking him to Chelsea.

Leandro Trossard

Leandro Trossard has addressed rumours linking him to Chelsea.

Speaking to Belgian publication HLN.BE, Leandro Trossard has stated that Chelsea are yet to contact either him or Brighton in regards to a transfer.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

"Chelsea have in any case not yet reported. Not with Brighton and not with me. I have to wait and see. I want to finish strong at Brighton and leave for Qatar with that good feeling."

Trossard has yet to shoot down any rumours of him joining Chelsea, and instead welcomed them. The Belgian is quite evidently open to the move, and it will ultimately be up to Chelsea to make one.

Leandro Trossard

Chelsea do have an interest in Leandro Trossard.

There is interest there from Chelsea, as Potter would like to reunite with Trossard, but perhaps they are waiting until closer to the January window to make a move for the player.

A good World Cup may solidify an offer from Chelsea, so Trossard will have to be at his best to entice a move.

Read More Chelsea Stories

Moises Caicedo
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Could Move For Moises Caicedo In January

By Dylan McBennett
Christopher Nkunku
Transfer News

Report: Christopher Nkunku To Chelsea Transfer 'Almost Ready'

By Dylan McBennett
Endrick
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Bring Endrick's Family To Training Ground

By Dylan McBennett
Chelsea
Transfer News

Report: Paul Winstanley Placed On Leave By Brighton Amid Chelsea Interest

By Dylan McBennett
Benjamin Pavard
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Target Benjamin Pavard Admits He Could Leave Bayern Munich

By Dylan McBennett
Malo Gusto
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Have A List Of Potential Right-Back Signings

By Dylan McBennett
Tino Livramento
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Exploring Possibility Of Buying Back Tino Livramento

By Dylan McBennett
Kyle Walker-Peters
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Had Interest In Kyle Walker-Peter's In The Summer

By Dylan McBennett