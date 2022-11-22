Skip to main content
Report: 'Broad Agreement' Reached For Christopher Nkunku

IMAGO / PA Images

Report: 'Broad Agreement' Reached For Christopher Nkunku

Chelsea and RB Leipzig have reportedly reached an agreement for the future transfer of forward Christopher Nkunku.

Though currently out injured and having to miss out on the World Cup, Christopher Nkunku still has found himself in the headlines recently. Reports emerged on Monday that indicate his future is becoming clearer.

According to Ben Jacobs, Chelsea and RB Leipzig now have a 'broad agreement' for the transfer of the 25-year-old forward this summer. The fee mentioned by Jacobs is in the region of €70 million, as expected given Nkunku's output in recent years and his age.

Christopher Nkunku

A move for the Frenchman in January has been speculated by some, but this report claims that is not feasible. It was not the preference of Nkunku and Leipzig were not prepared to lose their best player mid-season as they attempt a title charge. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The forward's recent knee injury will not alter this deal, as Chelsea are still very much interested in him. 

Christopher Nkunku

Though this agreement has been reached, other clubs are free to meet with Nkunku and Leipzig until it is completed, and likely will. His age and experience make him a prime target for anyone looking to bring in a striker. 

Chelsea are confident they will be able to see this transfer through and have been for months, with this agreement the latest step in their bid to bring Nkunku to Stamford Bridge. 

Read More Chelsea Stories

World Cup Logo
Match Coverage

FIFA World Cup 2022: Where To Watch: France Vs Australia

By Luka Foley
Tiemoue Bakayoko for AC Milan
Transfer News

Report: AC Milan Do Not Want To Keep Tiemoue Bakayoko

By Luka Foley
Arsen Zakharyan
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Have Agreed Personal Terms With Arsen Zakharyan

By Dylan McBennett
World Cup Logo
Match Coverage

FIFA World Cup 2022: Where To Watch: Mexico Vs Poland

By Luka Foley
Declan Rice
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Want To Sign West Ham's Declan Rice

By Dylan McBennett
Arsen Zakharyan
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea To 'Push' For Arsen Zakharyan In January

By Stephen Smith
Gareth Bale
World Cup

2022 FIFA World Cup: USA Draw 1-1 With Wales In Group B

By Dylan McBennett
Endrick
Transfer News

Report: Brazilian Journalist Feels Endrick Will Join Chelsea

By Dylan McBennett