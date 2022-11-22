Report: 'Broad Agreement' Reached For Christopher Nkunku

Though currently out injured and having to miss out on the World Cup, Christopher Nkunku still has found himself in the headlines recently. Reports emerged on Monday that indicate his future is becoming clearer.

According to Ben Jacobs, Chelsea and RB Leipzig now have a 'broad agreement' for the transfer of the 25-year-old forward this summer. The fee mentioned by Jacobs is in the region of €70 million, as expected given Nkunku's output in recent years and his age.

IMAGO / PA Images

A move for the Frenchman in January has been speculated by some, but this report claims that is not feasible. It was not the preference of Nkunku and Leipzig were not prepared to lose their best player mid-season as they attempt a title charge.

The forward's recent knee injury will not alter this deal, as Chelsea are still very much interested in him.

IMAGO / motivio

Though this agreement has been reached, other clubs are free to meet with Nkunku and Leipzig until it is completed, and likely will. His age and experience make him a prime target for anyone looking to bring in a striker.

Chelsea are confident they will be able to see this transfer through and have been for months, with this agreement the latest step in their bid to bring Nkunku to Stamford Bridge.

