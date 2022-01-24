Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Report: Armando Broja's Southampton Stance Revealed as Chelsea Defer Talks

Chelsea forward Armando Broja is open to staying at Southampton after his season-long loan spell has ended, according to reports.

The 20-year-old has managed to register seven goals in a total of 20 appearances for the Saints since arriving during the summer.

The forward is, however, still under contract at Chelsea until 2026, meaning the west London club will have plenty of say in the youngster's future.

imago1009264059h

As reported by Goal.com, Southampton are desperate to keep hold of Broja after his season long contract comes to an end at the end of the 2021/22 season.

The news outlet believes that Broja might be open to staying at Ralph Hasenhüttl's club after his loan deal comes to an end.

The Saints' interest in the young talent comes from his firing form since the beginning of the season.

Read More

Broja became the youngest player in Premier League history to find the back of the net in his first four home starts.

imago1009145872h

The 20-year-old also managed to score against Premier League leaders Pep Guardiola's Manchester City on Saturday afternoon, but the goal was unfortunately disallowed by VAR.

When questioned recently as to whether he would sign Broja, Hasenhüttl reacted positively.

“Sure, he likes it here. It would be great if he was our player and he wants to be with us. I think you can feel this in every moment.

"Young players that can't make it at Chelsea or Man City are welcome here. We will give them the platform and want to create new stars."

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1009264059h
Transfer News

Report: Armando Broja Open to Possible Stay at Southampton After Chelsea Player's Loan Spell Ends

just now
imago1009361975h
News

'It Is Our Responsibility to Prove Ourselves' - Tuchel on Chelsea's League Table Position

30 minutes ago
imago1009360260h
News

Mason Mount Reflects on Thomas Tuchel's First Year in Charge of Chelsea

1 hour ago
imago1009357202h
News

Thomas Tuchel Reveals he Was 'Surprised' That Harry Kane's Goal Was Disallowed Against Chelsea

8 hours ago
imago1009360256h (1)
News

Thomas Tuchel Reflects on 'Good Year' as One Year Chelsea Anniversary Approaches

8 hours ago
imago1009360260h
News

Thomas Tuchel Hails Three Key Things During Chelsea's 2-0 Win Over Tottenham

9 hours ago
imago1009285611h (1)
Transfer News

Thomas Tuchel Makes January Transfer Hint to Bolster Chelsea Trophy Chances

9 hours ago
imago1009361744h (1)
News

Thomas Tuchel Praises Hakim Ziyech's 'Brilliant' Goal for Chelsea Against Tottenham

10 hours ago