Report: Armando Broja Open to Possible Stay at Southampton After Chelsea Player's Loan Spell Ends

Chelsea forward Armando Broja is open to staying at Southampton after his season-long loan spell has ended, according to reports.

The 20-year-old has managed to register seven goals in a total of 20 appearances for the Saints since arriving during the summer.

The forward is, however, still under contract at Chelsea until 2026, meaning the west London club will have plenty of say in the youngster's future.

IMAGO / PA Images

As reported by Goal.com, Southampton are desperate to keep hold of Broja after his season long contract comes to an end at the end of the 2021/22 season.

The news outlet believes that Broja might be open to staying at Ralph Hasenhüttl's club after his loan deal comes to an end.

The Saints' interest in the young talent comes from his firing form since the beginning of the season.

Broja became the youngest player in Premier League history to find the back of the net in his first four home starts.

IMAGO / Action Plus

The 20-year-old also managed to score against Premier League leaders Pep Guardiola's Manchester City on Saturday afternoon, but the goal was unfortunately disallowed by VAR.

When questioned recently as to whether he would sign Broja, Hasenhüttl reacted positively.

“Sure, he likes it here. It would be great if he was our player and he wants to be with us. I think you can feel this in every moment.

"Young players that can't make it at Chelsea or Man City are welcome here. We will give them the platform and want to create new stars."

