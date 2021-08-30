Report: Callum Hudson-Odoi Agrees Personal Terms With Borussia Dortmund Amid Chelsea Exit Links

Borussia Dortmund have reached an agreement over personal terms with Chelsea starlet Callum Hudson-Odoi, according to reports.

The 20-year-old has often operated as a right wing-back since Thomas Tuchel's arrival to Stamford Bridge in January, and could benefit from gathering regular first-team minutes under his belt with a loan move elsewhere this term.

Dortmund are considering making a late bid to sign the Englishman on a season-long loan, with the transfer window set to shut on August 31 ahead of the first international break of the 2021/22 campaign.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

As reported by Max Bielefeld of Sky Sports, Hudson-Odoi has agreed personal terms with the Bundesliga outfit over a season-long loan at Dortmund.

It has been reported recently that Tuchel will decide in the coming 24 hours whether Hudson-Odoi can be allowed to leave on loan for the season, but the German boss will discuss any offers with the winger before giving the go-ahead for a move.

Tuchel believes that Hudson-Odoi should stay and fight for a place in the star-studded squad, the former Dortmund manager appreciates the fact that competitions for places in the first-team is fierce and opportunities will come few and far between for the youngster.

Moreover, Hudson-Odoi recently turned down a call-up to the England U-21 squad to focus on his Chelsea career amid speculation linking him with a loan switch, with Tuchel admitting that minutes for his country would've helped his development.

Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA

It has been claimed that there is an element of frustration within the 20-year-old's entourage owing to a lack of playing time, despite Tuchel insisting that the youngster remains part of his plans earlier in the summer.

Chelsea will leave Tuchel decide if the Englishman can leave on loan this season, which has been reiterated by The Telegraph, with a decision potentially hinging on whether the west Londoners can secure the arrival of Sevilla's Jules Koundé, who can also be positioned on the right flank.

Should Dortmund strengthen their interest in landing the Cobham graduate on loan, Tuchel will have the final say on whether Hudson-Odoi is indeed surplus to requirements, or if Chelsea could need his services at some points during the season, with the European champions looking to compete on all fronts.

It was previously reported that Chelsea tried to offer Hudson-Odoi to Dortmund earlier in the summer as part of an exchange deal for Erling Haaland, and it appears that the Chelsea man could still end up playing in Germany this season.

What Tuchel said on Hudson-Odoi ahead of the Liverpool clash

"It’s hard to argue with this opinion that he needs regular game time to improve his personal level. At the same time, it’s not only about letting players go.

“Today we are missing only Christian Pulisic and Kurt Zouma (who has since joined West Ham), for example, so we are already only 17 regular players from last season. So if we want to compete in all competitions, it’s also about numbers.

“In a squad, you need a squad of 20-21 players to compensate for injuries, to compensate for yellow cards or whatever. I have the feeling that Callum decided to fight for his place here.

“He fights for offensive positions and, of course, if you do the mathematics you end up with a lot of guys for the three offensive positions. So it’s a huge challenge for him, but the door is always open to sneak through and to make your way, and it can happen at any time for offensive players. At the moment, there is no loan.”

More Chelsea Coverage



Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube