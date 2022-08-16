Skip to main content

Report: Callum Hudson-Odoi Allowed To Leave On Loan This Summer

Chelsea youngster Callum Hudson-Odoi looks set to leave the club on a loan deal, with co-owner Todd Boehly asking the English international not to push for a permanent transfer.

Hudson-Odoi is still yet to choose a destination of choice with the likes of Newcastle United, Borussia Dortmund, Leicester City, and Southampton all chasing the 21-year-old's signature. 

Callum Hudson-Odoi

According to Nizaar Kinsella from The Standard, Chelsea will look to cover the £150,000 wages of Hudson-Odoi to attract more clubs if he wishes to go out on loan this season.

The academy graduate has not seen any Premier League action so far this season after being left out of the squad completely in the Blue's opening game against Everton and only on the bench for the 2-2 draw against Spurs last weekend. 

The English international was meant to play for Chelsea's development team against Fulham last night in the Premier League 2 however pulled out to focus on his potential transfers.  

Ben Chilwell

Ben Chilwell, Trevoh Chaloba, Ethan Ampadu and Carney Chukwuemeka were star players named amongst the development side that saw a shock 3-0 loss at Cobham training ground last night with Blue boss Thomas Tuchel watching on.

