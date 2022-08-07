Report: Callum Hudson-Odoi Asks To Leave On Loan

Having pushed for an exit in the past, it appears Callum Hudson-Odoi is prepared to do so again, asking for a loan away this summer in a bid for more playing time.

The Englishman was unable to break into manager Thomas Tuchel's squad on Saturday against Everton and likely realizes a change of scenery would benefit him greatly. He knows, given his age, that consistent game time is crucial to his development.

IMAGO / PA Images

Jacob Steinberg provided further detail behind the young forward's frustration in a report for the Guardian. The 21-year-old has found opportunities hard to come by under Tuchel and does not see that changing.

Not making the bench on Saturday is a very troubling sign, especially so considering that the club is short on attackers, with Romelu Lukaku having already departed on loan and Timo Werner being left out entirely to sort out his future.

IMAGO / Focus Images

Another source of Hudson-Odoi is his lack of chances at his preferred position: the right of Chelsea's front three. Tuchel has opted to play him predominantly at right-wing-back, a very different position that likely hinders his best attributes.

Leicester City and Southampton are two clubs that are mentioned as potential suitors for the wantaway Englishman. He could be used as a sweetener in Chelsea's pursuit of Leicester City's Wesley Fofana, though they have not yet indicated if they would be willing to do so.