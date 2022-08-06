Report: Callum Hudson-Odoi Could Leave Chelsea On Loan
Callum Hudson-Odoi could now leave Chelsea in the coming days, as he searches for regular first-team football.
According to Fabrizio Romano, Southampton have already asked for the 21-year-old on loan and are pushing to bring him in.
The Blues have discussed a potential deal with Leicester as well, however, it is up to the player himself to make the decision. He will decide in the next few days.
Hudson-Odoi joined the club back in 2007 and has subsequently made 126 first-team appearances after coming through the youth setup. He has netted 16 goals but has not predominantly featured since Thomas Tuchel took over.
The arrival of winger Raheem Sterling has made the path to game time even more of a challenge for the three-time capped England forward.
A move away from Stamford Bridge could be the best way to get his career back on track.
In 2019, Chelsea turned down a £22.5 million bid from Bayern Munich for Hudson-Odoi. Things have not quite gone to the next level for him since.
