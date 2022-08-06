Skip to main content

Report: Callum Hudson-Odoi Could Leave Chelsea On Loan

Callum Hudson-Odoi could now leave Chelsea in the coming days, as he searches for regular first-team football.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Southampton have already asked for the 21-year-old on loan and are pushing to bring him in.

The Blues have discussed a potential deal with Leicester as well, however, it is up to the player himself to make the decision. He will decide in the next few days.

Hudson-Odoi joined the club back in 2007 and has subsequently made 126 first-team appearances after coming through the youth setup. He has netted 16 goals but has not predominantly featured since Thomas Tuchel took over.

Callum Hudson-Odoi

The arrival of winger Raheem Sterling has made the path to game time even more of a challenge for the three-time capped England forward.

A move away from Stamford Bridge could be the best way to get his career back on track.

In 2019, Chelsea turned down a £22.5 million bid from Bayern Munich for Hudson-Odoi. Things have not quite gone to the next level for him since.

Thomas Tuchel
