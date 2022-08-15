Report: Callum Hudson-Odoi Is Expected To Leave Chelsea On Loan

The Chelsea winger has been rumoured with a temporary switch away from the London club all summer and it seems to be getting close.

Callum Hudson-Odoi has been with the Blues from youth level but moved up to the senior team in 2019 with his first professional contract now running until 2024.

Hudson-Odoi celebrating. IMAGO / Gribaudi/ImagePhoto

The England international had been expected to join players such as Ben Chilwell, Ethan Ampadu, Trevoh Chalobah and new signing Carney Chukwuemeka with the Development Squad on Monday night to face Fulham, but that's no longer the case.

The latest report from Standard Sport journalist Nizaar Kinsella has claimed that loan interest has intensified in the last 24 hours and the 21-year-old is now likely to leave West London on a season-long trip after 'getting some good offers'.

It's currently unclear where the attacker will end up for the 2022/23 campaign but with Thomas Tuchel uninterested in giving him a chance in the Premier League, he has no other option but to prove himself elsewhere.

Tuchel celebrates with Hudson-Odoi at the Etihad. IMAGO / PA Images

Hudson-Odoi has been pushing for the side to let him go in order to secure some real playing time and hopefully come back with a starting spot in Tuchel's line-up.

