Report: Callum Hudson-Odoi Is ‘Likely’ to Leave Chelsea This Summer

New reports have claimed that Callum Hudson-Odoi could be on his way out of Stamford Bridge this summer.

With the Premier League season less than a week away from starting, Thomas Tuchel is still in a bit of disarray regarding his squad.

There are currently a lot of youngsters like Billy Gilmour, Harvey Vale and Armando Broja who could either be sold or sent out on loan still.

Yes, Todd Boehly has brought in Kalidou Koulibaly and Raheem Sterling but the German has been vocal that he needs more quality players in his squad.

IMAGO / Focus Images

It is also being rumoured that the likes of Timo Werner and Hakim Ziyech both want to leave Chelsea this summer.

One player who is currently in limbo is Callum Hudson-Odoi. The England international got injured during the end of the season and not much has been made of him since then.

Newcastle were briefly linked with a loan move for him but nothing ever materialised regarding a potential move to St James' Park.

IMAGO / Gribaudi/ImagePhoto

Now, Rahman Osman, via Absolute Chelsea, is claiming that Hudson-Odoi is a 'likely' candidate to leave Chelsea this summer.

The report also states that the 21-year-old isn't high on the list of players Tuchel is counting on for next season.

Regarding potential destinations for Hudson-Odoi, Osman claims that interest in the youngster is 'quite minimal.'

Read More Chelsea News