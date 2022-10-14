Skip to main content
Report: Callum Hudson-Odoi Not Expected Back At Chelsea In January

Callum Hudson Odoi is not expected to return to Chelsea in January.

There have been rumours lately suggesting that Callum Hudson-Odoi could return to Chelsea from his loan at Bayer Leverkusen in Germany early, but them reports have today been shut down.

Hudson-Odoi himself has opened the door to the possibility of a return in recent interviews, but the situation was always likely. Game time would likely not be available, which was the reason he went on loan in the first place.

Bayer Leverkusen's managing director of sport has today spoken about the situation, and highlighted what he believes to be the Chelsea player's wants for the season ahead.

Callum Hudson-Odoi

Callum Hudson-Odoi is not expected to return in January.

Speaking on the possibility of Hudson-Odoi returning to Chelsea in January, Simon Rolfes of Bayer Leverkusen had this to say.

“It’s his clear ambition to be here for the whole season. I am also convinced that it will happen.”

Bayer Leverkusen believe he will stay, and that is the most likely option and outcome in the whole situation. Hudson-Odoi's end goal was to prove himself abroad before getting a chance at Chelsea, and he has not yet done that.

Callum Hudson-Odoi

Callum Hudson-Odoi is testing himself in Germany.

Leaving Germany early to go back to Chelsea and possibly have the same circumstances on him as before, would not be beneficial to his career at all.

Callum Hudson-Odoi has featured in five games for the German side this season, and contributed to one assist. It will be interesting to see what happens in January with this situation.

