Report: Callum Hudson-Odoi Speaks On His Chelsea Future
Callum Hudson-Odoi is enjoying his time at Bayer Leverkusen on loan, but the player will ultimately more than likely have his sights set on a return to his parent club and a chance at breaking into the team next season.
Hudson-Odoi was sent out on loan under Thomas Tuchel, and would likely have gotten more game time at the club this season if he had of stayed under the tutelage of Graham Potter.
There have been talks of Hudson-Odoi coming back to the club early and his loan being cut short, but such reports are wide of the mark.
As reported by Fabrizio Romano, Callum Hudson-Odoi has spoken on his future and what he expects to happen when he does eventually return to Chelsea in June after his loan expires.
Read More
“I don't know what the future holds. Obviously, at the end of the season I'll go back to Chelsea regardless and we'll see what happens from there.
“That's where I've always been since I was a kid”.
Hudson-Odoi is currently on loan at Leverkusen, but his end goal is likely to be to get a run in the Chelsea first-team where he grew up.
Graham Potter could unlock a part of the winger that has never been unlocked at Chelsea, and Hudson-Odoi upon return could become a very important player for the club in the coming years.
Read More Chelsea Stories
- Match Report: Chelsea Breeze To A 3-0 Victory Over Wolves
- Report: Chelsea Monitoring Alessandro Bastoni As Josko Gvardiol Alternative
- Report: Tammy Abraham Speaks On Possibility Of Chelsea Return
- Chelsea Release Manchester United Premier League Fixture Update
- Report: Gabriel Slonina Will Train With Chelsea This Week
- Report: Chelsea Negotiating With Mason Mount For New Contract
- Report: Chelsea Interested In Lorenzo Pellegrini And Yeremy Pino
- Report: Marco Van Basten Urges Hakim Ziyech To Leave Chelsea
- Report: Chelsea Target Cristiano Ronaldo Not Happy At Manchester United