Report: Callum Hudson-Odoi Speaks On His Chelsea Future

Callum Hudson-Odoi is enjoying his time at Bayer Leverkusen on loan, but the player will ultimately more than likely have his sights set on a return to his parent club and a chance at breaking into the team next season.

Hudson-Odoi was sent out on loan under Thomas Tuchel, and would likely have gotten more game time at the club this season if he had of stayed under the tutelage of Graham Potter.

There have been talks of Hudson-Odoi coming back to the club early and his loan being cut short, but such reports are wide of the mark.

Callum Hudson-Odoi has been speaking on his Chelsea future. IMAGO / RHR-Foto

As reported by Fabrizio Romano, Callum Hudson-Odoi has spoken on his future and what he expects to happen when he does eventually return to Chelsea in June after his loan expires.

“I don't know what the future holds. Obviously, at the end of the season I'll go back to Chelsea regardless and we'll see what happens from there.

“That's where I've always been since I was a kid”.

Hudson-Odoi is currently on loan at Leverkusen, but his end goal is likely to be to get a run in the Chelsea first-team where he grew up.

Graham Potter could unlock a part of the winger that has never been unlocked at Chelsea, and Hudson-Odoi upon return could become a very important player for the club in the coming years.

