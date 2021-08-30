Report: Callum Hudson-Odoi Subject of Interest From Leicester City Amid Chelsea Links

Chelsea starlet Callum Hudson-Odoi is being monitored by Leicester City ahead of the transfer deadline on August 31, according to reports.

It has emerged that the 20-year-old has agreed personal terms with the Bundesliga outfit over a season-long loan away from Stamford Bridge.

While Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel believes that the London-born star should stay and fight for a place in the star-studded squad, the former Dortmund manager appreciates the fact that competitions for places in the first-team is fierce and opportunities will come few and far between for the youngster.

Speaking on The Transfer Show, Sky Sports' Dharmesh Sheth said: “We’re told Hudson-Odoi is open to the idea of the move (loan to Dortmund), but he does see his long-term future at Stamford Bridge.

"There is an unnamed big Premier League club who have made an enquiry about a permanent transfer for Hudson-Odoi. But because we’ve been saying he sees his long-term future at Chelsea, if he was to move, you’d would be leaning towards the loan deal to Dortmund.”

It has since been confirmed by Football.London that Leicester City are the Premier League side considering a permanent bid for Hudson-Odoi, who is open to leaving Chelsea on a loan move this season.

It has emerged that Hudson-Odoi's pending loan move to Dortmund has stalled with Chelsea having received a setback in their pursuit of Sevilla and France defender Jules Koundé.

The Blues have received a setback in their chase for the 22-year-old defender, with his current employers demanding an extra €15 million despite already agreeing a fee with the west Londoners.

It has been reported recently that talks between the two sides have stalled as Chelsea are refusing to get bullied into overpaying for the France international, despite the fact that the European champions are keen to sign Koundé to bolster their backline to challenge on all fronts this season.

It has been reported recently that Tuchel will decide in the coming 24 hours whether Hudson-Odoi can be allowed to leave on loan for the season, but the German boss will discuss any offers with the winger before giving the go-ahead for a move.

It has been claimed that there is an element of frustration within the 20-year-old's entourage owing to a lack of playing time, despite Tuchel insisting that the youngster remains part of his plans earlier in the summer.

