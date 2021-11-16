Report: Callum Hudson-Odoi 'Will Definitely Not Leave' Chelsea in January

Callum Hudson-Odoi will remain a Chelsea player and will not be allowed to leave in the January transfer window, according to reports.

The 21-year-old wasn't allowed to depart in the summer transfer window as Borussia Dortmund pressed for a loan move for the England international.

Thomas Tuchel blocked a loan switch to Germany for the winger despite being an unused substitute in their first three Premier League games of the season against Crystal Palace, Arsenal and Liverpool.

But after a slow start to the season, Hudson-Odoi has been handed chances by Tuchel, going onto make 11 appearances in all competitions - scoring one and providing two assists in that time.

He has taken his chances in the side, starting the last three league outings as the Blues attack was hit with injuries to Timo Werner and Romelu Lukaku.

Now it is being reported by Sky Germany that he will stay at Chelsea this season and a move will once again be denied in the winter window.

Chelsea will be hoping Hudson-Odoi can continue his form throughout the season, as will the winger who will be pushing for a spot in England's squad for the World Cup next year.

Meanwhile, Hakim Ziyech could be allowed to leave the club on loan in January.

