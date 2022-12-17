Report: Callum Hudson-Odoi Will Not Return To Chelsea In January

There has been rising speculation over the possibility of Callum Hudson-Odoi returning to Chelsea on loan in January from Bayer Leverkusen, but it has now been put to bed.

Armando Broja's injury opened the door for a potential return for Hudson-Odoi to help the team for the second half of the season, but it is not set to happen now.

Bayer Leverkusen will keep hold of the Chelsea winger until June.

Callum Hudson-Odoi will not return to Chelsea in January. IMAGO / RHR-Foto

According to Fabrizio Romano, Callum Hudson-Odoi will not return to Chelsea from his loan at Bayer Leverkusen in January. The English winger is set to continue at the German club till June.

Hudson-Odoi has been linked with a return to Chelsea for the past few months since he left the club on loan, but rumours have finally been put to bed.

Chelsea did weigh up the chance of bringing back the player to play a role in the second half of the season, but they will not be choosing to take him back in January.

The Chelsea winger has played 15 games for Leverkusen this season, scoring one goal and contributing to one assist in them games.

Bayer Leverkusen director Simon Rolfes said this about keeping Hudson-Odoi till at least June, "We assumed that Callum would stay, but now we also have the certainty that he will stay until the end of the season".

"We're very happy, he's key player".

