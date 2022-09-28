Report: Callum Hudson Speaks On Bayer Leverkusen Move And Chelsea Return

Callum Hudson-Odoi has all the potential in the world, and Chelsea will likely be hoping he hones in on that potential away in Germany with Bayer Leverkusen. The German club are known for developing young talent, and Hudson-Odoi will be hoping his career is rejuvenated with Leverkusen.

Chelsea will assess their options in the summer, or if they feel they need him, could activate the recall clause in Hudson-Odoi's contract.

The winger has been speaking about his move and Chelsea future.

Callum Hudson-Odoi has been speaking about his Chelsea future. IMAGO / PA Images

In a recent interview with Sky Sports News, Hudson-Odoi had this to say about his future.

"Coming out here, my aim was to get as many games as possible and build on the fitness I haven’t really had in the last couple of seasons for Chelsea".

Games have been hard to come by for Hudson-Odoi over the last two seasons, and for a young player like himself, it's tough to reach your potential if you're not playing week in week out.

Callum Hudson-Odoi in action for Bayer Leverkusen. IMAGO / Kirchner-Media

Chelsea however have had some trouble up front, and the English winger spoke about what he would do if the club activated the recall clause in his loan contract.

"I can’t really say [what will happen] because at the end of the day it’s not up to me. I can only do what I can do now, for the club, to push myself to the max here, give everything that I can."

It would be unlikely, but stranger things have happened.

