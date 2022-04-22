Report: Carlo Ancelotti 'Personally Asked' for Real Madrid to Sign Chelsea's Antonio Rudiger

Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti has reportedly personally asked for Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger to be added to his squad in the summer.

The German international is out of contract at the end of the season and has been able to speak to clubs regarding a move.

As per Marca, via theMadridZone, Ancelotti has personally asked for the signing of Chelsea's Rudiger.

The latest reports have stated that Rudiger will decide his future in the 'coming weeks' after waiting for Chelsea's ownership situation to be resolved, with Paris Saint-Germain, Juventus and Real Madrid still interested in the defender.

This comes following reports that Rudiger wanted to make a decision regarding his future by the end of April, with just over a week left in the month.

This could hand Madrid an advantage over Chelsea as they look to swoop in for the defender.

With Los Blancos reportedly assessing a transfer for the German after being impressed by him in Real Madrid's Champions League tie against Chelsea, they could act on their manager's demands and make an offer to Rudiger.

Speaking previously, Rudiger has admitted that he is happy at Chelsea as he said: "Future? At the moment I am here, I have always said that I am happy here and we will see what to do in the future."

The Blues cannot currently offer players new contracts due to the restrictions placed on the club since Roman Abramovich's sanctioning.

However, Chelsea are expected to be taken over in the next couple of weeks, if everything goes according to plan. That will see the current licence lifted allowing the club to resume transfer activity. This would no doubt see futures be resolved, including Rudiger's.

It remains to be seen as to what the future will hold for Rudiger, but it is currently unclear as to where he will be playing his football next season.



