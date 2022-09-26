Report: Carney Chukwuemeka Will Have To Be Patient At Chelsea
Carney Chukwuemeka is a player Chelsea have a lot of trust in and are excited about his potential in the future. The club signed the youngster from Aston Villa this summer, but he will have to be patient as he tries to break into the first-team.
He is in the right hands with a manager like Graham Potter, but he won't be thrown right in at the deep end so early on, despite there maybe being calls for his presence due to the misfiring forward line so far this season.
The player will get his chance, but it may not be straight away.
Read More
According to Pete O'Rourke, Carney Chukwuemeka may not get a chance at Chelsea straight away. The chance will come, but the player will have to be patient in his pursuit of getting into the first team.
The attacking midfielder has yet to make an appearance for the first-team at Chelsea yet, instead having to get his minutes with the under-21's. The player will have known about the difficulties of breaking into the first-team at Chelsea when he signed.
The chance will come for Chukwuemeka, but he will have to take it with both hands when he does get it. Chelsea have complete belief in his abilities, and are excited about the player he can become, but the club want to make sure he matures correctly.
Read More Chelsea Stories
- Graham Potter Shares His Emotions Following The Queen's Passing
- Chelsea And Arsenal Legend Emmanuel Petit Speaks On The Blues' Recent Struggles
- Why Chelsea Vs Liverpool At Stamford Bridge Has Been Postponed
- Report: Todd Boehly 'Impressed' By Christoph Freund's Red Bull Model
- Report: Chelsea Having Talks With Christoph Freund
- 'We Just Didn't Have A Shared Vision For The Future' - Todd Boehly On Thomas Tuchel's Sacking
- 'We Want To Entertain' - Graham Potter Prepares To Win Back The Fans
- Report: Todd Boehly Met With Luis Campos
- Report: N'Golo Kante Wants A Better Contract Offer From Chelsea