Report: Carney Chukwuemeka Will Have To Be Patient At Chelsea

IMAGO / PRiME Media Images

Chelsea's new signing Carney Chukwuemeka will have to be patient as he breaks into the set-up at his new club.

Carney Chukwuemeka is a player Chelsea have a lot of trust in and are excited about his potential in the future. The club signed the youngster from Aston Villa this summer, but he will have to be patient as he tries to break into the first-team. 

He is in the right hands with a manager like Graham Potter, but he won't be thrown right in at the deep end so early on, despite there maybe being calls for his presence due to the misfiring forward line so far this season.

The player will get his chance, but it may not be straight away.

Carney Chukwuemeka

Carney Chukwuemeka will have to be patient.

According to Pete O'Rourke, Carney Chukwuemeka may not get a chance at Chelsea straight away. The chance will come, but the player will have to be patient in his pursuit of getting into the first team.

The attacking midfielder has yet to make an appearance for the first-team at Chelsea yet, instead having to get his minutes with the under-21's. The player will have known about the difficulties of breaking into the first-team at Chelsea when he signed.

Carney Chukwuemeka

Carney Chukwuemeka has yet to make an appearance for Chelsea.

The chance will come for Chukwuemeka, but he will have to take it with both hands when he does get it. Chelsea have complete belief in his abilities, and are excited about the player he can become, but the club want to make sure he matures correctly.

