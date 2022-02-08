Report: Cesar Azpilicueta & Andreas Christensen's Transfers From Chelsea to Barcelona 'Practically Done'

Chelsea duo Cesar Azpilicueta and Andreas Christensen's move to Barcelona are 'practically done', according to reports in Spain.

The defensive pair are out of contract at the end of the season and have been allowed to negotiate with foreign clubs since January.

And as per Jose Alvarez via El Chiringuito TV, Azpilicueta and Christensen's transfers to Barcelona are 'practically done'.

This comes after latest reports stated that the Spanish giants were keen to sign the pair on free transfers at the end of the season.

Barcelona have reportedly already agreed a three-season deal with Azpilicueta who can reinforce their strengths at centre-back and right-back.

However, as per the Athletic, Chelsea still remain confident that they will hold on to captain Azpilicueta.

Christensen, on the other hand, is keen on a move to the Catalan club, but he has other offers on the table and Barcelona have been looking at other options in defence.



This comes after reports that the 25-year-old has told the club he wants to seek a new challenge at the end of the season.

Chelsea are frustrated by the Dane as he has refused to sign an extension so far and could be on his way out of the club come June.

Bayern Munich could be an option for Christensen as they have lost Niklas Sule to Borussia Dortmund in recent days.

It remains to be seen as to where the pair will end up come the end of the season but sources in Spain believe they will move to the Catalan club.

