Report: Cesar Azpilicueta Contract Demands Revealed Amid Talks With Chelsea

Chelsea captain Cesar Azpilicueta's contract demands have been revealed amid talks between him and the club over a new deal, according to reports.

The Blues defender joined the club from Marseille back in 2012 and has made 448 appearances in all competitions for the west London side, scoring 14 and assisting a further 56.

He is now competing in potentially his final season at the Blues, with his current contract set to expire at the end of the campaign.

IMAGO / PA Images

According to the Athletic, the Spanish international wants to stay at the club he has now spent ten seasons with since arriving at the beginning of the 12/13 campaign.

It is believed he would like to be offered more than an extra year, an extension that the Blues are accustomed to offering to players who are in their 30s.

The report suggests that he wants security in a new contract and just the one year extra would be unable to fulfil that.

La Liga side Barcelona are believed to be interested in signing him amid the delay in a new deal, with Azpilicueta able to speak to other clubs when the January transfer window opens next month.

IMAGO / PA Images

The move to west London has been nothing short of successful for the 32-year-old as he has collected winners' medals in the Premier League, Champions League, Europa League, FA Cup and League Cup.

He has made 19 appearances so far this season, with the Spaniard featuring regularly in recent games due to Chelsea's injury troubles.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube